Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 8,959 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after purchasing an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after purchasing an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.