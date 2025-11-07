Atria Investments Inc Acquires 550 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Shares of CHTR opened at $217.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

