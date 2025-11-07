Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THC opened at $204.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.73 and a 200 day moving average of $175.06. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $217.43.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,827.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $23,113,167. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $208.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

