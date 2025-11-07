Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,383 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 347.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,158.8% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

