Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,287 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

