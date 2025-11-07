Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,668 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $229,615,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,578 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,096,000 after acquiring an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,443,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,142,000 after purchasing an additional 585,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,728.48. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,670. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,285 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

About nVent Electric



nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

