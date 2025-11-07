Atria Investments Inc Cuts Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FirstCash by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $392,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 308,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $4,315,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,673,152.06. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $455,521.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,314.48. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $15,883,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCFS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

FirstCash Price Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.19.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $935.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

