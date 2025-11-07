Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.35.

NYSE:LYV opened at $138.10 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

