Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the first quarter worth $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,575 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 117.0%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

