Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,304,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 463,216 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,825,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 396,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 305,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $158.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,281 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

