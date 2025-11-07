Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 816,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,647,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Santander initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

NYSE TSN opened at $51.75 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

