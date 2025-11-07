Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

