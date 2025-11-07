Atria Investments Inc Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of OTIS opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

