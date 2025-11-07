Atria Investments Inc Has $970,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $40,338,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $25,739,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $15,382,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 714 shares of company stock valued at $83,762 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Southern Copper’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, November 12th. The 1.0085-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 11th.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

