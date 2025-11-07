Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.