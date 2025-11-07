Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. President Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

