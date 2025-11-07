Atria Investments Inc Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,243 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,475,608.64. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $1,515,404.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,212,856.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,989,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.36.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

