Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,816,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,814,000 after acquiring an additional 264,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,775,000 after purchasing an additional 191,572 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Unum Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,537,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,143,000 after purchasing an additional 159,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Unum Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,482,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

