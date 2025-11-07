Atria Investments Inc Sells 25,880 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 288.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after buying an additional 1,055,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 770.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 243,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $83.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

