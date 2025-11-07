Atria Investments Inc Sells 891 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 4.3%

NYSE CF opened at $81.41 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

