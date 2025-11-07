AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 349.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,190,000 after buying an additional 57,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 4,484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,672.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,062.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,882.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,036.40 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

