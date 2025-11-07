B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Champion Iron Earnings

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

CIA stock opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.29 and a twelve month high of C$5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.11.

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

