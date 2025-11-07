Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,730 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $53.38 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $389.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

