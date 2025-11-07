Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 122,500 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.98% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $36,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,473,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 832,824 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,742,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after buying an additional 502,401 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,726,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after buying an additional 405,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,686,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,351,000 after buying an additional 275,303 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFLV stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

