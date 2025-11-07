Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 98,646 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. $NOA

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 7.43% of North American Construction Group worth $35,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOA. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 70.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,740,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 718,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC cut shares of North American Construction Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.99 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $420.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.42). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.0872 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

