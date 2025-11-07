Bank of Montreal Can Has $32.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $32,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $762.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $745.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.