Bank of Montreal Can Sells 119,891 Shares of PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of PACCAR worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after buying an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after buying an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 2.4%

PACCAR stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $118.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.