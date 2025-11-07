Bank of Montreal Can Sells 150,419 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $36,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,157,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $157,063,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 54.7% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,728,000 after buying an additional 1,897,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,921,000 after buying an additional 1,872,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Monster Beverage by 69.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,032,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

