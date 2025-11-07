Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,980 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $36,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.50.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,676.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,603.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,670.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,300.00 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

