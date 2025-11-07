Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

