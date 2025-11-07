Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock valued at $22,878,326. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 505.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.