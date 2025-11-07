Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 23,483 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 71,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 15,985,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,197,627,000 after purchasing an additional 761,066 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Melius raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $269.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

