Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Sells 4,524 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.3% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $269.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

