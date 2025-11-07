Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 112,514 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $1,861,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 35.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total value of $2,042,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,227.17. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total transaction of $12,472,539.82. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Shares of META opened at $618.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $728.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
