Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $152,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

