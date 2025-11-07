Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $323.06 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,688 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $323,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $243.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.89.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. CICC Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

