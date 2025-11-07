Brokers Offer Predictions for SPRY Q1 Earnings

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.5%

SPRY stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $809.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 37,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $530,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,247,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,528.23. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $150,630. The trade was a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,759 over the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

