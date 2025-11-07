Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys 4,616 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $313.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.92 and its 200 day moving average is $286.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

