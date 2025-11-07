Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.77 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 61,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 48.1% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 41,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.1%

Apple stock opened at $269.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.02. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wall Street Zen raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

