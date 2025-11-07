Burney Co. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

