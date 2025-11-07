Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III $HPS

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.