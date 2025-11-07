Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

