Burney Co. Invests $132,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 576,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HE opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.67. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

