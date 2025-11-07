Burney Co. Invests $236,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,316,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 222,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 772,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,009,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.