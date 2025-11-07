Burney Co. Invests $269,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of RSP opened at $186.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.