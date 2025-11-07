Burney Co. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 3,634.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Steelcase by 4,509.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 44.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $15.80 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

