Burney Co. Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

