Burney Co. Purchases New Stake in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 40.07%.The company had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

