Burney Co. Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $385.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

