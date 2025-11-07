Burney Co. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Burney Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.